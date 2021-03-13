Megalo Box Season 2 Reveals New Character Designs, Cast Additions

✖

Megalo Box has revealed new cast additions and character designs coming with Season 2 of the series! Back in 2018 as part of the celebration for the 50th Anniversary of Asao Takamori and Tetsuya Chiba's Ashita no Joe, Megalo Box brought the classic boxing franchise to a whole new era quite literally as it imagined a world where a new "Joe" would be entering into a major boxing league against some of the toughest opponents using the toughest technological upgrades imaginable. Now the series will be returning to tell a completely new story with its second season.

Megalo Box's second season of episodes, officially known as Megalo Box 2: Nomad, will be jumping seven years into the future following the end of that first season. Not only will this mean some major design changes for the characters seen in that first season, but some brand new faces will be making their debut with the new slate as well. The official Twitter account actually revealed these new cast additions and character designs.

This first batch of new additions includes Atsushi Miyauchi as Mack (top left), Chikahiro Kobayashi as Sakuma (top right), Miou Tanaka as Chief (bottom left), and Masaya Fukunishi as Ryu (bottom right). Also included in the new cast are Yumi Hino as Mio and Farahnaz Nikray as Marla, and you can find their character designs below:

Releasing on April 4th in Japan, Megalo Box 2: Nomad will be streaming with Funimation. TMS Entertainment officially describes the new season as such, “Gearless” Joe was the one that reigned as the champion of Megalonia, a first ever Megalobox tournament. Fans everywhere were mesmerized by the meteoric rise of Joe who sprung out from the deepest underground ring to the top in mere three months and without the use of gear. Seven years later, “Gearless” Joe was once again fighting in underground matches. Adorned with scars and once again donning his gear, but now known only as Nomad…"

