Metallic Rouge Drops New Trailer to Show Off Its Tech

Studio Bones might be best known for the likes of My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, and Bungo Stray Dogs, but the production house is aiming to create an original work next year. Focusing on a future society wherein androids walk amongst the human race, Metallic Rouge is set to include some titanic mech battles as heroes and villains rely on super-powered suits to do their dirty work. Now, Bones has released a new trailer to give anime fans a better look at the original anime's characters and the technology that they'll be employing.

While Metallic Rouge might feature some fast-paced, hard-hitting mech action, it's also billed as a mystery as the two main characters work toward deciphering a murder involving a number of artificial humans. While this upcoming anime series might be new, the creators responsible for the series are anything but. Motonobu Hori will act as director, previously having a major hand in the fan-favorite Carole & Tuesday with Toshihiro Kawamoto taking the role of character designer, having previously worked on a little series known as Cowboy Bebop.

Metallic Rouge Trailer

In a recent interview earlier this fall, the President of Studio Bones, Masahiko Minami, stressed the importance of anime studios working on original properties, "I believe that a company will die if it doesn't create original works. Just creating adaptations can make an anime production company grow significantly. However, as Bones, we understand the necessity of fostering creativity and imagination in conjunction with our staff. We approach animation as a visual medium and contemplate the kinds of works we can bring into existence. This creative aspect is crucial."

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the upcoming anime from Studio Bones, here's how the production house describes Metallic Rouge, "A world where humans and androids co-exist. An android girl, Rouge, along with her buddy Naomi are on a mission on Mars. It is "the murder of nine artificial humans who are hostile to the government". The story of the battle of the android girl Rouge begins."

What do you think of what you've seen of Metallic Rouge so far? Do you think it can stand toe-to-toe with with Bones' other major franchises?