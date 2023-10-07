My Hero Academia Studio President Explains the One Thing Anime Houses Must Do

Masahiko Minami, the president of Studio Bones, talks about what other studios need to do to stay relevant in this day and age.

Studio Bones is well known for some of its biggest adaptations such as My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, and Fullmetal Alchemist. Next year, Bones is taking the opportunity to explore a unique new story in Metallic Rouge, which isn't based on a manga that has already hit the stands. In a recent interview, Bones President Masahiko Minami talked about the anime industry and what studios should focus on in order to stay afloat in an ever-changing market.

This year was a big one for Studio Bones, completing both My Hero Academia's sixth season and Bungo Stray Dog's fifth. With both anime adaptations confirming that an additional season was on the way, the studio also recently announced that it is working on a new anime for Netflix in T. Bon Patrol, a time-travel series that spawned from Doraemon universe. Whatever projects Bones continues to tackle in the future, it's clear that the studio has earned a place in the anime fandom.

President of Studio Bones Speaks Out

Minami had this to say when it came to how anime studios can stay alive, stressing that production houses need to focus on original works, "I believe that a company will die if it doesn't create original works. Just creating adaptations can make an anime production company grow significantly. However, as Bones, we understand the necessity of fostering creativity and imagination in conjunction with our staff. We approach animation as a visual medium and contemplate the kinds of works we can bring into existence. This creative aspect is crucial."

Masahiko then took the opportunity to use Space Dandy as an example, "For instance, the staff has asked me, 'Why did you decide to create 'Space☆Dandy'?,' to which I respond, 'Wasn't it enjoyable to create?' Everyone affirms, 'It was indeed fun!' Well, to some extent, 'Dandy' was a project that Director Watanabe and I were particularly eager to undertake (laughs). Both the creators involved in its production and the audience desired to create and witness something enjoyable. It may have been a somewhat constrained era. Animators enjoyed significant creative freedom, and various artists expressed different aspects of 'Dandy' without appointing a chief animation director."

