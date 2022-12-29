Viral Minecraft Anime Pits Steve and Alex Against the World: Watch

Minecraft is one of the biggest IPs in gaming, and its influence is hard to quantify at this point. Thanks to Microsoft's careful watch, the sandbox game has become a go-to for millions of fans. Of course, that means the IP has spawned all sorts of tie-ins, but Minecraft is lacking in the anime department. So now, one artist is going viral as they just gave Steve and Alex their anime debut.

Over on Twitter, the artist Hong Yatta posted a truly awesome fan anime just in time for the holidays. As you can see below, the animator posted a quick indie anime adapting Minecraft, and it brings the game's two famous mascots to life.

In this cute clip, fans watch as Alex stumbles upon some diamond ore in a mine, but the precious gem is taken by Steve before long. The pair go on to fight one another shonen style for the ore, but things get hairy when some foes appear. After all, the pair fight well into the night, and it doesn't take long for mob spawns like Creepers to show up.

The anime goes on to show Alex and Steve as they fight side by side. And of course, the whole thing ends with a lava-filled twist. From its settings to its cameos, this fan-anime is a love letter to Minecraft, and it also honors anime's most treasured tropes. After all, the fight between Alex and Steve is something out of Hunter x Hunter, so you love to see it.

Sadly, Minecraft has no official anime to its name, but it does have other media out asides from its game. There are several Minecraft books available for middle-grade readers, and a live-action adaptation of the game has been in development for years now. But as anime continues to nail its game adaptations, well – we can only hope Microsoft will pay up for an official Minecraft anime down the line.

What do you think about this take on the Minecraft IP? Do you think the game needs a full-blown anime now? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.