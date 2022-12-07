Minecraft Releases New Avatar DLC

Minecraft has announced a new Avatar: The Last Airbender DLC. Minecraft has taken a lot of cues from games like Fortnite, despite the Mojang-developed game coming long before the battle royale. However, Fortnite opened the door for a lot of massive crossovers with properties in and outside of gaming. Although crossovers weren't a new concept with Fortnite, it was the Epic Games title that really made it clear to studios that there's a lot of money to be made and a lot of marketing potential if you can do them right. Naturally, Minecraft has begun to lean into these crossovers more and more over the years, especially in rather unique ways.

Now, players can pick up a new Avatar: The Last Airbender DLC for Minecraft. The new Avatar Legends DLC allows players to experience a bunch of iconic locations from the series with a story that pulls from both Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra. You'll take on quests, challenges, and duels in order to master the various elements so you can do things like air bend and fire bend. The DLC also features a multiplayer mode, so you can invite some friends to tagalong with you just like in the original series. The DLC also includes over 50+ new skins for you to use, including the likes of Aang, Katara, Zuko, and Korra. The Avatar Legends DLC is available now in the Minecraft Marketplace. It seems like a pretty faithful attempt at bringing the iconic animated franchise to a game like Minecraft.

You are the Avatar, the embodiment of light and peace, now in Minecraft!



Meet up with Katara, Zuko, and others, explore all four nations from the hit shows, and channel the skins of your favorite characters. DLC created in partnership with @gmodeone. https://t.co/4xjc8ZQXOG pic.twitter.com/szRTPzGuLx — Minecraft (@Minecraft) December 6, 2022

Although Avatar: The Last Airbender aired on Nickelodeon in the mid to late 2000s, it has managed to stay relevant. The show was put on Netflix a couple of years ago, giving it a major resurgence. Netflix is currently gearing up to release a live-action adaptation of the show and Paramount is currently producing several animated movies that continue to expand on the world from the original series.

Are you going to check out the Avatar DLC for Minecraft? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.