Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Cosplay Highlights Lucoa

✖

This awesome Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid cosplay is highlighting Lucoa just in time for the second season of the anime! Following a several year wait, Kyoto Animation has finally returned for the second season of the series, officially titled Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S (which stands for "Super Supreme Second life Starts"), as part of the new wave of releases in the Summer 2021 anime schedule. This second season has introduced a new face to the mix, but has also had brief brushes with fan favorites from the first season fans want to see more of like Lucoa.

Lucoa, otherwise known as Quetzalcoatl and a member of the neutral faction staying out of the main dragon conflicts, made a huge impact on fans in the first season as she's clearly billed as the source of fan service in the series compared to the other characters. It's so exaggerated that it's one of the longer running gags that we have seen (to the point where she's chastised for how she dresses sometimes), but that's also why fans have come to love the character's optimism in spite of all of that. Now Lucoa's been brought to life through some awesome cosplay from @nishi_24sakurai on Instagram, and you can check it out below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cosplayer 樱井贰肆 NiShi Sakurai (@nishi_24sakurai)

If you wanted to check out Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid's newest season, the series is currently airing new episodes on a weekly basis in Japan and will be releasing in other countries through Crunchyroll. You can find the first season of the series available there as well, and Crunchyroll begins to describe the second season as such, "The wacky Dragon Maid is back again! A strange turn of events leads the Dragon, Tohru, to work as Miss Kobayashi's maid."

The season's synopsis continues as such, "She occasionally (that's a lie, she often) causes trouble for her beloved Miss Kobayashi while blending into human society and splendidly (that's a lie, only mediocrely) carrying out her maid duties. Her fellow dragons, Kanna, Lucoa, Fafnir, and Elma all find their own places to fit in as well and enjoy interspecies interactions with the humans. Yet while they're all enjoying that laid-back and occasionally turbulent left, the threat of a new Dragon swoops down upon Miss Kobayashi."

How are you liking Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid's second season so far? What are you hoping to see before it comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about Lucoa and everything Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid in the comments!