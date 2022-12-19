Mission: Yozakura Family Creator Celebrates Anime Announcement With New Art

Mission: Yozakura Family has officially announced that it will be finally getting an anime adaptation of its own, and the original creator behind it all is helping to celebrate the big announcement with some special new art! Fans might have noticed that many of the 2019-2020 hits from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine are starting to get their own anime adaptations, and this is going to be a good move for the quieter hits of the magazine. The anime adaptation offers the chance for even more fans to catch on to any particular series, and Mission: Yozakura Family is likely going to be a perfect example of it.

Taking the stage at Jump Festa 2023 this past weekend in Japan, Mission: Yozakura Family has announced that it now has plans for an official anime adaptation coming in 2024. It might be a long ways away from the time of this writing, but series creator Hitsuji Gondaira is celebrating the announcement with some fun art imagining the titular family checking out their anime adventures. Check it out below as spotted by @WSJ_manga on Twitter:

Mission: Yozakura Family Special Illustration by Hitsuji Gondaira to commemorate the TV Anime adaptation announcement.https://t.co/DxODEfXN3U pic.twitter.com/JfdqBimiuL — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) December 17, 2022

What's Coming in Mission: Yozakura Family's Anime?

There are sadly few details about what to expect from Mission: Yozakura Family's anime adaptation thus far, but it has been confirmed for a release some time in 2024. The anime production will be handled by Silver Link, but details about the rest of the staff or potential cast will likely be revealed more in full next year as we have quite a long way to wait before we get to see it in action. But on the other hand, it means there is plenty of time to catch up with the manga series before the anime hits.

If you wanted to check it out, you can actually find the manga series now with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. They tease the first volume of Mission: Yozakura Family as such, "Taiyo Asano is a super-shy high school student and the only person he can talk to is his childhood friend Mutsumi Yozakura. However, Mutsumi comes from a line of master spies with amazing powers. Her oldest brother, Kyoichiro, is obsessed with Mutsumi and out to kill anyone who gets remotely near her—and his next target is Taiyo! The only way for Taiyo to save himself from Kyoichiro's murderous clutches is to marry Mutsumi!"

