Mission: Yozakura Family Anime Shares New Poster

The Mission: Yozakura Family manga might currently be in the midst of a huge new arc testing the family more than ever before, but the franchise is getting even bigger with a new anime adaptation now in the works for Mission: Yozakura Family! Hitsuji Gondaira's Mission: Yozakura Family manga has been one of the standout hits for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine released in the same class as other major manga getting their anime debut soon like Undead Unluck and Mashle: Magic and Muscles. So it made all the sense in the world when it was announced that Mission: Yozakura Family would be getting an anime too.

The Mission: Yozakura Family anime is now scheduled for a release some time in 2024, and while that is quite a ways away, fans of the series got a major update for the new anime's production during the AnimeJapan 2023 convention this past weekend overseas. It was here that Mission: Yozakura Family released a new poster showing off a new look at its anime, and it's a sneaky update to the first poster released before during the anime's initial announcement. Check it out below:

Mission: Yozakura Family Anime: What to Know

While this update sneakily shows off how the rest of the titular Yozakura Family will be looking like in the anime, there is still very little information about what to expect from the Mission: Yozakura Family anime production. Produced by Silver Link with a planned release in 2024, there have yet been any concrete details about the staff or cast behind the project. If you wanted to check out the Mission: Yozakura Family manga you can actually find the series' full run (and the three most recent chapters for free) now with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

Viz Media teases the first volume of Mission: Yozakura Family as such, "Taiyo Asano is a super-shy high school student and the only person he can talk to is his childhood friend Mutsumi Yozakura. However, Mutsumi comes from a line of master spies with amazing powers. Her oldest brother, Kyoichiro, is obsessed with Mutsumi and out to kill anyone who gets remotely near her—and his next target is Taiyo! The only way for Taiyo to save himself from Kyoichiro's murderous clutches is to marry Mutsumi!"

How do you like this newest look at the Mission: Yozakura Family anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!