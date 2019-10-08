Mob Psycho 100 Cast, Crew Share Reactions to Season 2 OVA

Mob Psycho 100‘s second season was a refreshing release earlier this year, and fans had been clamoring for more as soon as it ended. The end of the second season brought the surprising announcement that we’d been getting one more adventure with Reigen, Mob and the others with a new OVA special, and fans around the world have been responding to it with the same amount of fervor they had for the second season overall. But how did the cast and staff behind the series feel about the new OVA? Speaking with ComicBook.com during Crunchyroll Expo 2019, director Yuzuru Tachikawa, character designer Yoshimichi Kameda, and the voice of Mob, Setsuo Ito broke down their reactions.

Director Tachikawa liked the show of chemistry between each of the previously established main characters and new addition Serizawa, and hoped fans liked it too, “The chemistry between the main characters is great including the newest member of the Spirit and Such, Serizawa. Also, the flow of the story is nicely done. I think typical Japanese scenary like hot springs are nice to look at, but I hope you enjoy Reigen getting into biggest trouble ever!”

Character designer Kameda highlighted how it can stand on its own, but works as an extension of Season 2, “This episode is newly written by original author ONE, so I think fans who read all the manga can enjoy too! The nature of the episode is an OVA, so it has an individual title, but the storyline is really like “Mob Psycho 100 II ep.14″ so you can enjoy the continuation from the series too.”

Kameda elaborated further by pointing out how the staff and cast have all returned to form for the new OVA, “[T]he voice actors are even better since two seasons have passed, and animation itself is great as all the supporting animators have returned for this episode. I hope you get the chance to enjoy this OVA in a Ryokan [Japanese style Inn] as the ryokan that appears in the OVA actually exists in real life too! Maybe that way, you will be able to enjoy Mob Psycho with all your senses!”

Ito was excited for fans to see more of Mob living his regular life, something the second season didn’t get much time to do, “In the OVA, you can enjoy Mob’s daily life which we only saw a little in Season 2. Please enjoy the gap between the ordinary and non-ordinary, and also everyone’s interactions with Serizawa. I hope you enjoy watching!”

You can currently find the new OVA, Mob Psycho 100 II: The First Spirits and Such Company Trip ~A Journey that Mends the Heart and Heals the Soul~, streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW, with an English dub available as well. The new special is described as such:

“Mob, Reigen, Dimple, and the newest member of the Spirits and Such Consultation Office staff, Serizawa, take a trip up to a secluded hot spring called Ibogami Hot Springs in Zebra Prefecture. Reigen happened to get a request from the matron there to discover the truth behind the strange rumors going around there and save the inn. Ritsu and Teru also join in on this trip and the six of them head out on this super relaxing trip to the hot spring. But on their way there, Reigen and Serizawa start nodding off on the train and somehow get sucked into an eerie parallel world…”