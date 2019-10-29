Make Way For the God Gundam With This Upcoming Model

Of all the series that have arisen from the franchise of Gundam, perhaps none is harder hitting, or more ridiculous, than G Gundam. The series which features Gundam models participating in fighting tournaments, knuckling down and competing against other nations of the world, was introduced to North America through Cartoon Network’s Toonami Block. What makes the series so hilarious are the designs of some of the mech suits for the franchise, with locales like Mexcio and the Netherlands baring Gundams that are completely ridiculous. Now though, fans can pick up the titular Gundam in a brand spanking new model!

Twitter User Sigma_Magnus shared some fantastic pictures of the latest Gundam model figurine, retailing for around $130 USD, giving us a brand new take on the Mobile Fighter mech suit that presented us with one of the most action packed entries of the franchise where Gundams relied more on their fists than anything else:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hi-Resolution Model God Gundam is out!!!

[Photos via https://t.co/w2P3Fnmwi2] pic.twitter.com/jPD4lqmUlc — Sigma, The Spooky Floof (Mas/Macy) 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@sigma_magnus) October 26, 2019

G Gundam originally ran for 49 episodes, beginning in 1994, presenting a brand new world where countries compete in a fighting tournament where mobile fighters clashed. As mentioned earlier, some of the Gundams featured in the series were completely ridiculous such as Mexico’s mech suit which sported a sombrero with cactus armor and the Netherlands’ Gundam literally being a big windmill.

What do you think of this amazing Gundam model figurine? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Gundam!

The official description for Mobile Fighter G Gundam reads as such:

“It is time for the Gundam Fight tournament! Each country sends a Gundam to Earth for this prestigious tournament in the hopes of winning power and glory for their homeland! But this time, there’s an unseen evil lurking behind the scene. Domon Kasshu, Neo Japan’s reluctant Fighter, is determined to uncover this evil and clear his family name! The fight to the top begins now!”

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.