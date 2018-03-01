New ‘Gundam Build’ Anime Reveals First Trailer, Premiere Date

Need more Gundam in your life? Well, the folks behind the franchise know what you want. That is why a brand-new anime will join its canon this year, and the first trailer for Gundam Build Divers have finally gone live.

The official Gundam portal uploaded an English subbed trailer for the anime not long ago. The reel, which can be found above, shows off the show’s various leads and explains its high-tech storyline.

Oh, and it has Gundam. There are plenty of mobile suits in this trailer for fanatics to coo over.

The trailer explains the show’s premise to start. Gundam Build Divers is set in a world where Gunpla enthusiasts can delve into the hobby through virtual reality. A game called Gunpla Battle Nexus Online is developed which lets fans use Gunpla in a virtual cyberspace dimension to make their very own mobile suits. The game has become a hugely popular one worldwide as fans can watch its pro matches, and its battles pit virtual mobile suits against one another.

The anime follows a boy named Riku Mikami who chooses to become a Diver after seeing his idol win a major Gunpla Battle. Along with his best friend, Riku and his comrades train in the virtual world and work to build their best mobile suits. However, there is more to the game than meets the eye.

Gundam Build Divers is set to debut on April 3 right now, and this trailer confirms SKY-HI will perform its first opening theme. The song will be titled “Diver’s High” while its ending theme “Ashita e” will be sung by Iris. If you want to know more about the series, then you can test it out now. Earlier this year, a prologue one-shot was posted to Youtube which introduces some of its top Gunpla divers to fans.

This is not the first anime of its kind to air within the Gundam franchise. Back in 2013, Gundam Build Fighters made its debut to the interest of fans. The series saw its young leads battle one another with their Gunpla skills, but they did so by building the mobile suit models by hand. The show’s sequels followed the same trend, but Gundam Build Divers will put its protagonists in the mobile suits thanks to some high-tech equipment. So, no – it isn’t wrong of you to compare the franchise’s new series to titles like Sword Art Online.

Will you be watching this new Gundam series?