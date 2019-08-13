Gundam Creator Yoshiyuki Tomino Coming to Anime NYC

Anime conventions aren’t hard to stumble upon, but the test of a top-tier event comes with its guest list. Over the last few years, more and more anime creators are eager to travel internationally for conventions, and it seems Anime NYC booked a big talent.

So if you have plans to attend the Manhattan event, be prepared to wait for one panel. The creator of Mobile Suit Gundam is coming to Anime NYC, and fans are geeking out over the big guest of honor.

The convention confirmed Yoshiyuki Tomino will be attending its event this year. The creator and director of Mobile Suit Gundam will be heading to the U.S. to celebrate the franchise’s 40th anniversary. Anime NYC marks his only U.S. appearance to date, and he will partake in a few convention events.

We’re honored to welcome the legendary Yoshiyuki Tomino to #AnimeNYC! Join us as we celebrate #Gundam‘s 40th Anniversary together with its Creator! ✨ https://t.co/2UdAzkLEIp ✨ pic.twitter.com/WbPYStK7mT — Anime NYC (@animenyc) August 12, 2019

According to the anime convention, Tomino will do panel discussions and appear at an autograph sessions along with a few unnamed special events. The creator will head up the convention’s focus on Mobile Suit Gundam‘s anniversary as Anime NYC has several events planned to honor the mech. For instance, the 2019 Gunpla Builders World Cup will have its final U.S. contest at the convention which brings together a slew of famed builders from around the world.

So, do you have any plans to attend this convention in all of its Mobile Suit Gundam glory? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.