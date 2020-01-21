Gundam Unleashes New Movie “G40 Project”

With the fortieth anniversary of the Mobile Suit: Gundam series, we received a bevy of different announcements and events to celebrate the longest running and most popular anime mech franchise to date. With a “Gundam Satellite” launching later this year as part of the 2020 Summer Olympics and a celebratory Gundam Day taking place last year in New York City, a new movie has just been released that is available to watch right now! What does the latest short film, G40 Project, entail?

G40 Project takes a brand new look at the first series that put Gundam on the map giving us around a ten minute video that uses new animation to highlight the battle between Earth Federation and the Principality of Zion, more specifically the individual clash between Amuro and Char.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mobile Suit Gundam originally appeared in 1979, with the anime series introducing us to the world of future legendary franchise. While the series has taken us through a number of different universes wherein the mech suits are the glue that hold them all together under the Gundam banner, the original story has returned time and time again for audiences to revisit or watch the adventures of Amuro and Char for the first time.

While the 40th anniversary may have wrapped, it’s clear that there’s still plenty of new Mobile Suit: Gundam events and announcements on the way for 2020. 2020, for those who don’t know, acts as the 40th anniversary for Gundam’s plastic models, aka Gunplas, and there have already been several announcements for brand new figurines that will be sure to placate fans of the long running franchise.

What do you think of this brand new short film from the world of Mobile Suit: Gundam? What other series in the franchise would you like to see get similar treatment down the line? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Gundam!

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary.