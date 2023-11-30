Eiichiro Oda's Monsters Anime Shares New Info

Eiichiro Oda will go down as one of the greatest manga creators in history. For decades now, the artist has thrilled fans with One Piece, but Oda has done more than guide the Straw Hat crew. Oda has put out a number of short stories over the years, and Monsters is one of his most popular. Now, it seems Monsters is getting anime, and we have learned new information about the project.

As it turns out, Eiichiro Oda's Monsters will debut its very own anime in 2024. No specific release window has been given beyond 2024, but we do know Monsters is in good hands. E&H Productions has optioned the Oda title, and Sunghoo Park has been asked to direct.

Eiichiro Oda's MONSTERS One-Shot Manga, Anime Adaptation scheduled for 2024!



Composition/ Director: Sunghoo Park

(Animation Production: E&H production)



The anime coming to ADN in France



Of course, shonen fans should know Park by name now. The talented South Korean animator became a household name thanks to Jujutsu Kaisen. The hit anime began season one under Park's oversight, and many fans praised the animator for their work. Park went on to oversee Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and now the animator-director is expanding their resume with other shonen giants.

As for Monsters, the Oda title promises to explore all sorts of mythical and supernatural creators. And for those curious, the one-shot manga is tied to One Piece. Monsters was released in 1994 and marks Oda's first foray into the One Piece Universe he'd go on to create. Monsters was followed by two different editions of Romance Dawn before One Piece launched in 1997. So if you are ready to learn more about the One Piece Universe, Monsters will be a great place to start.

For those of you who have yet to check out One Piece, the anime has never been bigger. The show just finished its Wano Country saga, and Toei Animation is preparing to kickstart One Piece's Egghead Island arc. As for the manga, One Piece is working through its final act, but there is still a lot of content left for Oda to sift through. You can check out new chapters weekly through the Shonen Jump app, and the One Piece anime can be binged on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll.

