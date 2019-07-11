New Report Breaks Down 2018’s Most Popular Manga Trends

Manga continues to be one of the highest selling mediums when it comes to book sales. From One Piece to Attack On Titan to Dragon Ball, the medium has a number of different stories to rely on to keep sales up and expand its ever growing fan base. At the recent Anime Expo last week, a number of specialists in the world of book publishing, and manga in general, convened for a special panel with Project Anime to discuss what trends were the most popular in the world of manga for 2018.

Twitter User Deb Aoki was at the panel in question, listing a number of interesting factoids about what trends could be seen with manga last year and several years prior:

Here’s @dallasmiddaugh ‘s chart showing the sales growth of manga since 2002. Manga enjoyed “geometric growth” until 2007. Recovery only began again in 2013, partly thanks to Attack on Titan manga/anime pic.twitter.com/gsEthDvVg3 — Deb Aoki (@debaoki) July 3, 2019

What drives manga sales? “Anime is a big driver — it can propel an already popular manga to greater heights.” – examples: My Hero Academia for @VIZMedia , Ancient Magus’ Bride for @gomanga – D. Middaugh @ #ProjectAnime19 pic.twitter.com/5WmPgOn0I8 — Deb Aoki (@debaoki) July 3, 2019

When you look at the top 50 list of manga sold in 2018, shonen manga is the most popular and dominant genre. 1st non-shonen title is Uzumaki fr. @VIZMedia at #26. 1st josei is My Lesbian Experience w/ Loneliness at #70. 1st shojo is at #100 with Orange, fr. @gomanga pic.twitter.com/qvQvGFuf8W — Deb Aoki (@debaoki) July 3, 2019

It’s definitely interesting to see just how influential a successful anime can be in terms of propelling the chances of a manga raising its overall sales. Attack On Titan for example clearly had a positive impact on the manga medium overall, increasing sales since its inception and release to the general public. The Ancient Magus’ Bride was another example of a manga that saw a definitive increase in sales thanks to its popular anime franchise that took story bits from its predecessor.

Another interesting talking point here is that its very clear that Shonen manga is far and away makes for the most popular stories in the medium. The first 25 top selling in fact all fell under the category of Shonen to be precise. Whether a manga can ever overtake the Shonen series that steps outside of the “comfort zone” is still up in the air, but we’ve certainly seen something similar happen in western comic books with comics like the Walking Dead and Saga tearing up the charts.

What do you think of these manga trends that were listed for last year, and years prior, at Anime Expo? What trends have you seen emerge this year, 2019, in the medium?