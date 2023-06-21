Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode Count Emerges

The Isekai genre has become a big money maker in the anime world, and as more Isekai stories hit the small screen, there are some fan favorites that are helping to lead the charge. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has a plot that might seem commonplace to many anime fans, but thanks to its characters, stories, and the way the anime approaches the world, it has become a fan favorite. Looking to arrive next month on July 2nd, the series has confirmed how many episodes fans can expect for the return of Rudy and the magical world he finds himself in.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation's anime first landed in 2021 from Studio Bind. Following a 34-year-old shut-in who dies in a traffic accident and is reborn in a world fit to bursting with magic and mystery, the anime adaptation has risen the ranks in the anime community. The franchise first began in 2012 from writer Rifujin na Magonote, and has continued via light novels and manga ever since, meaning that there is plenty of material for both the upcoming seasons, and potential future seasons, to arrive in the future.

Jobless Reincarnation: Season 2's Episode Count

The upcoming season will reportedly run for twenty-five episodes and will be split into two cours. As a refresher, or an introduction for anime fans that might not know, a "cours" is effectively an arc of an anime season that houses a number of episodes under a season's banner. As Rudy continues his journey in this new world, the anime has already confirmed a number of new characters that will be joining his quest.

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into one of the biggest isekai anime series, you can check out Mushoku Tensei's first season on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the story of Rudy, "When a 34-year-old underachiever gets run over by a bus, his story doesn't end there. Reincarnated in a new world as an infant, Rudy will seize every opportunity to live the life he's always wanted. Armed with new friends, some freshly acquired magical abilities, and the courage to do the things he's always dreamed of, he's embarking on an epic adventure—with all of his past experience intact!"

