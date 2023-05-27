Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Releases New Trailer, Poster

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation really took over the Isekai anime world when the first season premiered a couple of years ago, and Mushoku Tensei Season 2 is gearing up for its return to screens later this Summer with a new trailer and poster showing off more of what to expect from the new episodes! The anime adaptation taking on Rifujin na Magonote and Shirotaka's original Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation light novel series took anime fans by surprise not only because it was the debut work from a brand new studio formed specifically for this anime, but that it showed how much it's influenced the Isekai anime subgenre as a whole.

Thus it was no surprise to find that Mushoku Tensei would be continuing for Season 2, and now the anime is getting even closer to its debut as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule. Mushoku Tensei has officially announced that Season 2 of the anime will be premiering on July 2nd in Japan, and to celebrate, has released a new trailer that you can check out in the video above and a new poster that you can find from Mushoku Tensei Season 2's official Twitter account below:

How to Watch Mushoku Tensei Season 2

With these big updates also comes the confirmation of the new opening and ending themes for Mushoku Tensei Season 2 as well as fans can hear them in the trailer. The new opening theme is titled "spiral" as performed by LONGMAN, and the new ending theme is titled "Musubime" as performed by Yuiko Ohara. Mushoku Tensei Season 2 also introduced new members of the cast with this new trailer and poster too with the likes of Haruka Shiraishi as Sara, Yu Kobayashi as Suzanne, Wataru Hatano as Timothy, Chiharu Sawashiro as Mimir, Itaru Yamamoto as Patris, and Kousuke Toriumi as Soldat Heckler.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 has been previously confirmed to stream with Crunchyroll alongside the new episodes when they first premiere in Japan. If you wanted to catch up with everything that happened in the first season (which will be necessary to keep up with the events post-time jump in the new season), then you can find Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation streaming its first season with Crunchyroll as well.

How do you like this newest look at Mushoku Tensei Season 2? Will you be checking it out when it hits this Summer? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!