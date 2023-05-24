New Webtoon Accused of Plagarising Mushoku Tensei With the Help of AI

When it comes to art, there are few things more serious than plagiarism. From music to animation, creative licenses are held sacred to artists. This means any cases of plagiarism are taken seriously within the anime fandom, and now a South Korean webtoon is facing accusations of copying Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation a little too closely.

The situation came to light this week as netizens in South Korea began sharing critiques of the web comic The Knight King. The new series, which is overseen by Blue Line Studio, is one of many new titles competing in the webtoon industry. This new Naver Webtoon is stirring up debate because readers noticed some eerie similarities between The Knight King and Mushoku Tensei.

A recent webtoon on Naver Webtoon called "The Knight King" by Blue line Studio released on May 22nd, has come under fire recently by readers as being suspected of tracing the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime by using AI. pic.twitter.com/OiT9Ob94Ai — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) May 24, 2023

As you can see above, it seems readers have taken issue to a few specific shots in the webtoon's color edition. There are several shots that look like they were taken from the Mushoku Tensei anime. Later in the webtoon, the comic introduces another character that looks incredibly similar to Groot from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Now, new reports from South Korea suggest Blue Line Studio has addressed the situation following a slew of review bombs. Readers were previously informed the studio uses AI tech to correct original finished artwork. Now, the studio has uploaded a revised version of The Knight King to Naver that doesn't contain the accused images. However, fans will keep a close eye on the webtoon as it continues for further interruptions.

Of course, Mushoku Tensei is hardly bothered by the situation. The hit manga is gearing up for season two which will debut this July. If you want to brush up on Mushoku Tensei ahead of the comeback, you can find season one on Crunchyroll. For more details on the isekai fantasy, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Kicked out by his family and wandering the streets, an unemployed 34-year-old shut-in thinks he's hit rock-bottom--just as he's hit and killed by a speeding truck! Awakening to find himself reborn as an infant in a world of swords and sorcery, but with the memories of his first life intact, Rudeus Greyrat is determined not to repeat his past mistakes. He's going to make the most of this reincarnation as he sets off on the adventure of a second lifetime!"

