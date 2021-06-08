Mushoku Tensei Cosplay Brings Roxy to Life

✖

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation's Roxy Migurdia has come to life through some magical cosplay! Making its debut as part of the Winter 2021 anime season, fans began to see how Rifujin na Magonote's original novel series had inspired many of the ideas were currently see in the Isekai subgenre today. It's not the first Isekai franchise ever, but it's credited with a lot of the original ideas that we would see play out in different ways through other franchises later such as the main character starting out by being hit by a truck and being reincarnated in another world.

It was from here that the story of Rudeus Greyrat began, and the reincarnated main character used his previous life's knowledge to help develop a use of magic. It was from here that he was soon taught by a proper magic tutor, Roxy, and kicked off a whole new kind of world for Rudeus and fans as a whole as he began to truly learn how to use magic in this new world. Now Roxy has perfectly come to life through some awesome cosplay from artist @anongnoon on Instagram! You can check it out below:

If you wanted to catch up with Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation's debut season, you can currently find the series streaming with Funimation with both an English subtitled and dubbed release. They describe the anime as such, "When a 34-year-old underachiever gets run over by a bus, his story doesn't end there. Reincarnated in a new world as an infant, Rudy will seize every opportunity to live the life he's always wanted. Armed with new friends, some freshly acquired magical abilities, and the courage to do the things he's always dreamed of, he's embarking on an epic adventure—with all of his past experience intact!"

You have some extra time to do so as Mushoku Tensei will officially be returning this Fall for the second half of its debut season. Originally scheduled to release as part of the Summer 2021 schedule, no concrete release date has been set just yet for the anime's midseason return but the anime will be returning to Funimation whenever it finally does premiere. But what do you think of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation so far? Will you be tuning into the anime when it returns later this year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!