Mushoku Tensei Cosplay Shows Love to Eris' Mother

✖

One Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation cosplay is showing some major love to Eris' mother, Hilda Boreas Greyrat! Debuting during the Winter 2021 anime schedule, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation immediately caught a lot of attention from fans. While there was a divisive reputation when it first premiered, it's a much different case now that the series has wrapped its first cour of eleven episodes. Credited with coming up with a lot of the tropes that eventually made it into the modern take on the Isekai subgenre, the anime for Rifujin na Magonote's original light novel series still has more on the way.

With the second cour of the season, officially being approached as a Season 2, confirmed to be coming our way later this year, Mushoku Tensei still has a lot to show off for fans. Hopefully it means more of the characters fans have come to love with these first few episodes as well such as Eris' mother Hilda, who originally was very cold to Rudeus before embracing him fully. With her presence catching the attention of fans despite her short time on screen, now artist @haneame_cos has brought the character back in full with some royal cosplay! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hane_Ame 雨波 (@haneame_cos)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation kicked off a whole new arc with its final two episodes, but will be returning with new episodes this July as part of the Summer 2021 schedule. It's yet to be known whether or not Hilda will be one of the returning characters we'll see in the next season, but seeing as her impact in such a short time in the series even went to influence cosplay, fans would definitely like to see this character again.

If you wanted to check out Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation for yourself, you can currently find the series streaming with Funimation. They describe the anime as such, "When a 34-year-old underachiever gets run over by a bus, his story doesn't end there. Reincarnated in a new world as an infant, Rudy will seize every opportunity to live the life he's always wanted. Armed with new friends, some freshly acquired magical abilities, and the courage to do the things he's always dreamed of, he's embarking on an epic adventure—with all of his past experience intact!"

But what did you think of Eris' mother? How did you like Mushoku Tensei's anime debut overall? Are you excited to check out the next slate of episodes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!