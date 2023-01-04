Mushoku Tensei Studio Announces New Anime, Onimai

There are a lot of movers and shakers when it comes to anime production companies that have been releasing steady streams of television series and movies in the past. With anime producers such as MAPPA, BONES, Wit, Ghibli, and too many others to count, a new contender has entered the ring in Studio Bind. First setting up shop in 2018, the studio might be best known for their work on the fan-favorite series, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, recently announcing its second anime series in Onimai: I'm Now Your Sister.

"Gender swapping" is a trope that we've seen in the anime world for quite some time, with anime properties such as Ranma 1/2 and Your Name focusing on protagonists who are unable to control their strange new abilities. Created by mangaka Nekotofu, Onimai is a far more comedic series for Bind than what we saw in Jobless Reincarnation, which was able to throw in some levity into its Isekai story that has become one of the biggest in the genre to date. Debuting on January 5th, it will be interesting to see how Onimai does considering it is competing with some very heavy hitters in this new year.

I'm Now Your Reincarnation

The Official Twitter Account for Onimai shared the details for the upcoming Studio Bind production, ironically enough, seeing another protagonist who has found themselves in another body, though I'm Now Your Sister has quite a few differences from Jobless Reincarnation for sure:

Kodansha, the publishers of Onimai's manga series, released the official description of the gender-swapping comedy that began in 2017 and is now set to become the second anime adaptation from Studio Bind:

"Mahiro Oyama was just a normal erotic-game-loving dude...until he woke up one morning as a woman! Turns out his mad-scientist little sister, Mihari, tried out one of her new experiments on him...with a disastrous outcome, as far as Mahiro's concerned! But Mihari is as determined to study him as he is determined to go back to his shut-in, game-playing life, and one thing's for sure...life is going to get a whole lot weirder from here on out!"

How do you think Onimai will stack up to this month's anime-packed roster? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.