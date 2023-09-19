Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Finally Reveals Long-Awaited Reunion

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 has reached the end of the first half of its slate of episodes, and the penultimate episode of Season 2's run this Summer has finally brought about a long awaited reunion for Rudeus Greyrat! It's been quite the intense run for Mushoku Tensei Season 2 thus far as Rudeus has been dealing with the fallout of Eris' leaving through the first half of the season, and has been since dealing with erectile dysfunction as a result of his trauma. He's since gone to the Ranoa Magic Academy in an attempt to cure it, and came face to face with someone from his past.

The twist, however, is that while Rudeus had become close with "Mister Fitz" over the course of his time at the academy so far, it was established earlier in the season that this was actually Sylphiette who had been accidentally teleported and thus has been hiding her identity ever since. She's been wanting to get closer to Rudeus too the more time they spent together, and Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 11 finally sees her making her move and fully revealing her secret.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2: Rudy and Sylphie Reunite

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 11 has been seeing Rudeus dealing with his libido problems while getting closer to Fitz as the two of them spent time at the library. But with Slyphie needing to keep her identity a secret, and her anxiety over the fact that Rudeus might not remember her since it's been so long, the two of them hadn't officially reunited despite crossing paths so many times. This changed with the previous episode as Rudeus not only discovered Fitz was a girl, but also started to deal with feelings towards them.

Episode 11 then sees Syphie enact a plan crafted by Princess Ariel, and thus she and Rudeus end up in a cave. To spark his memory, Syphie makes Rudeus undress her until he remembers this happened a long time ago. Connecting the dots, he realizes this is Sylphie for the first time and the two of them have the emotional reunion fans have been waiting all season to get. With the both of them also wanting to take this further, fans are curious to see how the final episode of the Summer plays out following this reunion.

