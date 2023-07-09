My Adventures with Superman Channels My Hero Academia With Its Own Detroit Smash

My Adventures with Superman is showing off an anime inspired take on the DC Comics icon Superman, and the first episode of the new animated series surprisingly channeled a bit of My Hero Academia with its own take on Izuku Midoriya's One For All and Detroit Smash! Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga and anime franchise is known for its influences from western superhero comics, but now it seems like the inspiration just might be working back around as Superman has seemingly taken some cues from My Hero Academia's young central hero for one of his new abilities.

My Adventures with Superman features a new take on Clark Kent that has an electrically charged suit at the core of his being. While it's yet to be fully explained what this actually entails as of the first episodes, it's been revealed that it gives Clark a full on Sailor Moon transformation sequence as a result. But as seen in the first episode of My Adventures with Superman, this ability also allows Clark to dig deep into his true powers and summon enough strength to deliver a "Detroit Smash" much like Deku would. Check it out below as spotted by @Pollos_Hernandy on Twitter:

How to Watch My Adventures with Superman

My Adventures With Superman has finally premiered its first two episodes, and they are now streaming with Max as of this writing. One new episode of the series will be airing each following Thursday with new episodes releasing Fridays on Max. Encore showings will then air on Fridays at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim and Saturdays at midnight on Toonami. Starring Jack Quaid as Clark Kent, Alice Lee as Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen, Adult Swim teases My Adventures with Superman as such:

"My Adventures with Superman is a serialized coming-of-age story catching up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. The story follows Clark as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his own mysterious origins. Lois, on her way to becoming a star reporter, teams up with photographer Jimmy Olsen to break the stories that matter. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love… as Lois gets closer and closer to uncovering his secret identity! Our trio share adventures, take down bad guys, stumble over secrets, and discover what it means to be heroes in their own right."

