My Adventures with Superman Episode 6 Promo Released

My Adventures with Superman has reached a major turning point in Clark, Lois and Jimmy's friendship with the newest episode, and now we have gotten the first look at what's next with the promo for My Adventures with Superman Episode 6! My Adventures with Superman has crossed over the halfway point of its debut season with Adult Swim, and there has been rift between its three leads. As Lois honed in on Clark's true identity as Superman, both she and Clark ended up ignoring Jimmy for the episode as he ended up searching for the sasquatch in the forest all on his own.

The end of My Adventures with Superman Episode 5 saw Jimmy head into the forest all alone as he's suddenly grabbed by a mysterious monster and dragged away. It seems like Clark and Lois will be searching for him soon after as the promo for My Adventures with Superman Episode 6 sees the two of them finding the footage of Jimmy being dragged away as it's clear that he has been dragged away by a sasquatch like monster. Check it out below as shared by @swimpedia on Twitter:

Tune into #AdultSwim on Thursday, August 3rd at midnight to catch the next brand new episode of My Adventures with Superman, "My Adventures with Mad Science"! pic.twitter.com/8PNWgYzJC9 — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) July 28, 2023

How to Watch My Adventures with Superman Episode 6

My Adventures with Superman Episode 6 is titled "My Adventures with Mad Science," and will be airing on Adult Swim this Thursday, August 3rd at midnight EST. It's teased as such, "When Jimmy gets kidnapped, it's up to Lois and Clark to save him – but rescuing Jimmy will lead them into danger as they deal with mad scientists, military secrets, and relationship woes!" My Adventures with Superman also streams on Max the day after initial release, and encore showings will then air on Fridays at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim and Saturdays at midnight on Toonami if you miss the original airing.

Starring Jack Quaid as Clark Kent, Alice Lee as Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen, Adult Swim teases My Adventures with Superman as such, "My Adventures with Superman is a serialized coming-of-age story catching up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. The story follows Clark as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his own mysterious origins. Lois, on her way to becoming a star reporter, teams up with photographer Jimmy Olsen to break the stories that matter. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love… as Lois gets closer and closer to uncovering his secret identity! Our trio share adventures, take down bad guys, stumble over secrets, and discover what it means to be heroes in their own right."

