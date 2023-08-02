My Adventures with Superman Producer Teases "Heavily Redesigned" DC Universe Characters

My Adventures with Superman has been introducing fans to a whole new take on DC Comics' most iconic superhero with its animated series debut on Adult Swim, and the producer behind it all is teasing some more "heavily redesigned" DC Universe characters that are still on the way. My Adventures with Superman has crossed over the halfway point of its debut season on Adult Swim, and fans have already seen new takes on its main trio of Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen along with new takes on many of Superman's rogues gallery as Clark begins his journey to becoming the big hero.

As fans have seen through the episodes so far, each of the DC Universe characters seen here have familiar beats and core traits from other versions of the characters seen in other adaptations, but many of them are much different than the others. My Adventures with Superman producer Jake Wyatt teased that there will be even more "heavily redesigned" versions of familiar faces coming to the series in the future (as reported by The Direct) as Clark and the others continue their journey towards becoming the full versions of the DC Comics icons.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

More DC Universe Redesigns Coming to My Adventures with Superman

"Everything in the DC universe that gets built out in the show flows out from Superman. Krypton had some kind of contact with Earth and they left Clark here. So all of our villains emerge out of that event," Wyatt explains how My Adventures with Superman's villains got their start in the animated series. "Because this is a show about Clark, Lois, and Jimmy figuring out who they are, our best villains always challenge their conception of who they are. That's really the journey, and I don't want to give too much away but there are familiar faces that are pretty heavily redesigned."

Wyatt also explained that the My Adventures with Superman team also faced "no interference" from the new James Gunn and Peter Safran led regime at DC Studios (which is merging their live action and animated projects into a single canon for the most part), "We started well before any of that took place when we were still with AT&T [previous owners of WarnerMedia]. I've been pleased that the new regime has been very supportive. They showed James [Gunn] the opening main titles and he really liked it. So we've been allowed to do our two seasons with no interference and a lot of approval."

With no interference and more DC Universe redesigns on the way, it seems there's still much more to look forward to as My Adventures with Superman continues. What kinds of new redesigns are you hoping to see in action? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via The Direct