My Adventures with Superman Reveals New Trailer and Premiere Date

The year of Superman continues with DC's anticipated new animated series My Adventures with Superman, and DC has now revealed a brand new trailer and a release date for the Adult Swim premiere. The new show will launch on Thursday, July 6th at midnight on Adult Swim, and then will hit Max the very next day. Season one will debut with two back-to-back episodes, and then new episodes will hit every Thursday, but if you miss those, you can catch encore episodes on Fridays at 7 PM EST on Adult Swim and on Saturdays at midnight on Toonami. The series also debuted a new trailer, which gives fans a better idea of the show's tone and style, and you can check it out in the video below.

My Adventures with Superman will follow Clark Kent in his twenties in a coming-of-age style story. Superman will be voiced by Jack Quaid (The Boys), and will also feature Alice Lee as Lois Lane and Ishmael Sahid as the voice of Jimmy Olsen. The trailer blends modern animation with a classic Superman flair, and shows that Clark and Jimmy will start interning at the Daily Planet at the same time.

The series will feature Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) as executive producer. Jake Wyatt (Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus) and Brendan Clogher (Voltron: Legendary Defender) are on board as co-executive producers and Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) as co-producer. Thankfully we don't have to wait too much longer to see the series in action, and you can find the full description below.

(Photo: DC)

"My Adventures with Superman" is a serialized coming-of-age story catching up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet.

The story follows Clark as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his own mysterious origins. Lois, on her way to becoming a star reporter, teams up with photographer Jimmy Olsen to break the stories that matter. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love... as Lois gets closer and closer to uncovering his secret identity! Our trio share adventures, take down bad guys, stumble over secrets, and discover what it means to be heroes in their own right."

My Adventures with Superman will debut on Adult Swim July 6th, and new episodes will launch on the Max streaming service every Friday afterwards.

