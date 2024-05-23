My Adventures With Superman Is Already Working on Seasons 3 and 4

My Adventures With Superman's second season is set to arrive on Adult Swin on May 25th, once again focusing on a Metropolis that clearly takes inspiration from the anime world. Following the first season introducing the likes of Parasite, Live Wire, Amanda Waller, Deathstroke, and more, promotional material is already hinting at more challenges to come for the Man of Steel. In a surprising reveal, a showrunner on the series has confirmed that work has already begun on season three and season four.

Recently, we here at ComicBook were able to chat with the cast of My Adventures With Superman, with Clark Kent's voice actor, Jack Quaid, stating that the cast would love nothing more than to work on the animated series forever, ""...I don't think you're going to find one of us that's like, 'No, no way.' No. I mean, we're so lucky that we get to play these characters, these characters that have been around for generations and I love how our show puts this unique spin on the whole thing. Everyone knows the myth, but then our show occasionally will turn things on its head. I love this universe that Jake [Wyatt] and Brendan [Clogher] and Josie [Campbell] and everyone have created, and I just want to keep playing around in it forever. Honestly, I could go forever. It's amazing."

My Adventures With Superman Seasons 3 And 4 Might Fly High

In a new interview with the outlet Showrunner Talk, showrunner Jake Wyatt confirms that the third and fourth seasons have already been outlined. While Cartoon Network has yet to confirm the new seasons will arrive on Adult Swim, it's a good sign that Wyatt and Brendan Clogher are expanding on the DC animated universe, "Brendan and I have written outlines for 3 and 4. They have been creatively approved. I cannot discuss whether they have been greenlit."

If you want a refresher on what the upcoming season of My Adventures With Superman will be about, Cartoon Network has shared the following description, "In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before."