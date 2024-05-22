My Adventures With Superman Execs Tease Evil Superman Return for Season 2 (Exclusive)

My Adventures with Superman dropped some curious teases about an Evil Superman in the first season of the series, and the creative team behind it all is teasing how Evil Superman will play a role in Season 2! My Adventures with Superman introduced fans to a new anime inspired take on Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen as the trio started out their respective careers at the Daily Planet. But at the same time, Clark was also figuring out how to be Superman. Meanwhile, Lois found out that there was an entire multiverse where many Clarks went a much more villainous route.

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 will be premiering this weekend with Adult Swim, and ComicBook recently got the chance to speak with Co-Producer Josie Campbell, and Co-Executive Producers Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher ahead of its debut. It's here that we asked about the Evil Superman teases in the first season and how introducing it this early into Clark and Lois' relationship shakes things up, and the team behind the series revealed how this will allow them to play with the idea of Evil Supeman "in a new and exciting way" in the coming episodes.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Evil Superman Teases For My Adventures with Superman Season 2

When asked about the process in introducing the idea of Clark potentially going evil so early on in his relationship with Lois in the first season, Co-Producer Josie Campbell explained, "...[It] was really about Clark, because it's seeing his worst nightmare come true. Our Clark is so concerned about the idea that he might hurt somebody, he might accidentally make things worse, that he is a monster. That it is really important both that now Lois and Jimmy have this secret that they're keeping from Clark when they said 'No more secrets.'"

Elaborating on this further, Campbell teased how this view of alternate worlds continues to eat at Clark in Season 2, "Then also the season one finale that Clark gets hit at his lowest with that image of, 'Oh my God, all my fears are right. This is possible.' I think that's a thread that we continue on a little bit in season two. It sets up a lot of Clark's inner turmoil about Krypton and where he comes from, and who his people were, and who he could be, and who other people could be. So it really sets up a big theme for season two, honestly."

Co-Executive Producer Jake Wyatt then dropped that this further allowed the team to explore the idea of Evil Superman further in Season 2, "It also lets us play with the idea of an evil Superman in season two in a new and exciting way that I'm really amped about."