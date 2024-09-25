My Dress-Up Darling Trailer Drops First Look at Its Live-Action TV Show

My Dress-Up Darling is on a hot streak this year, and now, all eyes are on its live-action future. As the manga starts exploring Marin's relationship with Wakana, the series itself is preparing for a special new series. My Dress-Up Darling has a live-action TV series in the works which is set to drop in October. Now, we have been given a first look at the project, and My Dress-Up Darling looks perfectly cute.

As you can see below, the first trailer for My Dress-Up Darling brings its main couple center stage with ease. Marin Kitagawa is brought to life by Riko Nagase, and the aspiring cosplayer looks like she was taken straight from the anime. The trailer shows off a number of Marin's best cosplays, and they are accurate to a tee. The same goes for Wakana's hina dolls as they are showcased in this trailer, and actor Kota Nomura nails the boy's shy charm with ease.

My Dress-Up Darling Is a Top Anime Romance

If you are not familiar with My Dress-Up Darling, you have time to invest in the romantic comedy before this live-action series drops. The show will hit Japan on October 8, and no U.S. release has been locked in at this time. When it comes to Japanese dramas, licensing is slower compared to anime. Sites like Netflix and Crunchyroll do invest in these live-action projects, so hopefully, My Dress-Up Darling is on their radar.

While this live-action debut may be hard to find stateside, the opposite is true for its anime and manga. My Dress-Up Darling is published by Square Enix in English, and the manga has readers buzzing these days. After six long years, the series just brought its main couple together with a confession. Marin and Wakana are navigating their new romance in the cutest way possible. At this time, no end date has been posted for My Dress-Up Darling, so the rom-com has more to do before wrapping.

And as for the anime, My Dress-Up Darling is one of the industry's top romances. The show went live in January 2022, and CloverWorks did not skimp on its animation. From its gorgeous character designs to its pacing, season one of My Dress-Up Darling has few faults. A second season is already in the works, so this cosplay romance is going alright for itself.

A Lot of Live-Action Anime Is In the Works

With a live-action TV show in the works, My Dress-Up Darling is one of several anime tackling the medium. Japan has long used anime as inspiration for live-action projects, and now that direction is going global. In the United States, Hollywood is going after anime in a big way with projects like One Piece, Naruto, and more. And of course, Japan is still all-in on these anime adaptations. From Blue Period to Tokyo Ghoul and Kimi ni Todoke, there is a lot of live-action anime available in Japan, and there are more titles on the way.

