Attack on Titan Returns With a New Look At The Best Girl

Based on the beloved manga by Hajime Isayama, the anime adaptation of Attack on Titan reached unprecedented heights of popularity ever since its debut in 2013. Having been given a tight schedule to adapt the final arc, WIT Studio decided to step back from the project after Season 3, and it landed in MAPPA’s hands. Although MAPPA’s incredible animation did justice to the story, WIT Studio’s adaptation is still one of the best in the anime industry. While WIT Studio followed the main characters since the beginning of their journey, MAPPA covered all the events that took place after the timeskip. The story primarily centers around Eren and the role his childhood friends Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert play in his life.

Mikasa, in particular, is still loved among fans as the main lead, who always did her best for Eren. Unfortunately, during the Rumbling, she had no choice but to cut off Eren’s head and save the rest of humanity. Although Attack on Titan has long been concluded, it often returns with new surprises for fans who look forward to any new projects. The series returned last month with the theatrical release of a Dolby Cinema remastered version of Attack on Titan: The Final Chapter – The Last Attack, a special compilation film of the two-part finale. This time, WIT Studio returned with a new visual of Mikasa to promote a pop up shop.

Attack on Titan Director Reveals New Look At Mikasa Ackerman

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

The official X handle of WIT Studio shared a new visual of Mikasa drawn by Ayumu Yamada, who served as the Chief Animation Director of the series. Apart from Attack on Titan, Yamada is known for working on many acclaimed series from different studios, such as Mob Psycho 100, Banana Fish, Kids on the Slope, and more. The visual is meant to hype up the new pop-up shop of the anime, as the post primarily talks about the details.

It’s currently being held at Tsutaya Bookstore Noritake Shinmachi and will move on to another Tsutaya store in March. This new project is being held in three stores during different time periods, and the first one has already wrapped up on January 15th, 2026. The pop-up shop includes merch and original illustrations of the beloved characters to attract fans. As expected, all these visuals and any look at the characters are based on their pre-timeskip appearance, which the studio adapted from the manga.

This new visual of the series’ lead girl will be displayed in the bookstore during the entire time the event will be held. The illustration features Mikasa wearing the same scarf Eren gave her as she draws her sword, ready for battle. The scarf is her most treasured possession, as she kept wearing it even after Eren’s death and her marriage to Jean Kirstein. She was even buried along with the scarf, signifying Eren’s importance in her life as well as the memories they shared.

