Renowned One Piece Star Opens Up About Joining Jujutsu Kaisen Cast: “I Hadn’t Imagined Myself Appearing in It”

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is one of the hottest anime series of the season, gaining massive popularity across the globe. The latest season features some of the best scenes in the story as it commences the Culling Game. Season 3 begins with featuring the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident in Itadori’s Extermination and Perfect Preparation Arcs before the battle royale begins. The Culling Game will be adapted into two cours as the first one is listed for 13 episodes, while there’s no update on the second cour. The Culling Game is a battle royale orchestrated by Kenjaku, forcing around a thousand sorcerers to participate in a deathly game.

While these participants include already existing sorcerers, there are also vessels of the ancient sorcerers and the newly awakened sorcerers, all of whom gained their powers thanks to Kenajku. Season 3 introduces many new characters in the story, one of whom is Kinji Hakari, a third-year student at Jujutsu Tech High School. He was briefly mentioned in the first season as someone with the ability to surpass Satoru Gojo one day. Hakari is being voiced by famous One Piece star, Kazuya Nakai, who expresses his excitement over joining the Jujutsu Kaisen crew.

One Piece Star Kazuya Nakai Reveals He Enjoyed Watching Jujutsu Kaisen

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Kazuya Nakai is famous for being the voice behind Roronoa Zoro, one of the most beloved One Piece characters of all time. While he is most famous for voicing Zoro for over 26 years, Nakai is also famous for voicing Toshiro Hijikata in Gintama, Akitaru Obi in Fire Force, and many other iconic roles. After Hakari is formally introduced in the story, Nakai shared his thoughts on the character and Jujutsu Kaisen with Mantan Web.

He shared, “As a fan, I enjoyed it, thinking, ‘They make the battles look so stylish, it’s amazing.’ Among them, the ‘Shibuya Incident’ was shocking. The battles using magic formulas are anime-like, but I was drawn in by the way the place where I was, ‘I was here today,’ was gradually destroyed.”

Nakai continued, “I hadn’t imagined myself appearing in it, but when I passed the audition, the greatest joy I felt was that ‘I’m actually going to be able to do it,’ and ‘I’m going to be a part of such an incredibly popular series.”

Despite being a fairly new series, Jujutsu Kaisen has reached unprecedented heights of popularity, loved by countless fans. Nakai is also like fans who have admired the series not only for its story, but also for the thrilling battles and incredible animation. While news about his introduction to the crew was revealed in December last year, the voice actor is finally able to talk about his new role now that Hakari has made his official debut.

Hakari Is One of The Most Beloved Characters in Jujutsu Kaisen

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Despite being a fairly new character in the anime, Hakari already has a massive fanbase among manga readers. He is currently suspended along with Kirara Hoshi after getting into trouble with the higher-ups. This is why Hakari was unaware of everything that took place in Shibuya. Although he was initially stubborn about not listening to Yuji and coming to his aid, he ended up participating in the Culling Game.

Hakari also becomes one of the most reliable allies of Yuji and his group as he helps them evade the enemies and look for a way to free Satoru Gojo from the Prison Realm. The first part of Season 3 is almost halfway over, and it will give Hakari enough time to shine. While he doesn’t have a lot of major fights in the series, the Culling Game will finally reveal his terrifying powers during his fight against a powerful ancient sorcerer.

