Oshi no Ko Studio’s Major Anime Faces Unexpected Delay

2026 kicks off with an exciting Winter anime season as many fan-favorite series return with their sequel seasons, including Jujutsu Kaisen, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, and Hell’s Paradise. The season also offers a broad range of new anime series across all genres, including Sentenced to Be a Hero and Journal the Witch. While the Winter 2026 lineup is already intriguing enough, the rest of the year has dozens of new series waiting for their premiere. One of the most anticipated anime of the year, Though I Am an Inept Villainess, by Doga Kobo, which was originally slated for April 2026, has been delayed until July this year. Established in 1973, Doga Kobo is one of the oldest animation studios in Japan, creating over a hundred anime over the years. Some of its most renowned works remain Oshi no Ko, Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun, Plastic Memories, and many more.

Last year in March, the studio confirmed adapting one of the best-selling light novels, titled Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court, written by Satsuki Nakamura and illustrated by Kana Yuki. The update was confirmed by the official X handle of the anime, which claimed there had been delays in production progress. With April right around the corner, the anime still hadn’t shared an official trailer, which now makes sense considering the production issues. Mitsue Yamazaki, best known for her works on Attack on Titan, Bleach, Kids on the Slope, Zenshu, Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-Kun, and many more, will serve as the director of the show.

What Is The Plot of Though I Am an Inept Villainess?

The story is set in the Kingdom of Ei’s opulent inner court, where the Maiden Court is the residence of the empress and the four imperial consorts. All of them are chosen from the five most prominent clans in the kingdom. Reirin Kou, one of the candidates and a pristine consort-in-training, is believed to be perfect to become the empress. Nicknamed the “gentle butterfly,” she is known to be flawless, with unrivaled elegance and virtue, except for her sickly constitution.

Keigetsu Shu, the other candidate, is always overshadowed by Reirin and often seen as a disgrace to the Maiden Court. As her jealousy reaches its peak during a rare comet sighting, Keigetsu even attempted to kill Reirin by trying to push her off the balcony. She failed miserably and was imprisoned for her crimes, while Reirin somehow managed to survive. While awaiting her execution in prison, she cast a spell to switch bodies with Reirin and steal everything that belongs to her.

Meanwhile, the original Reirin has to suffer the consequences of Keigetsu’s actions. However, while the villainess gained beauty and the admiration of those around her, she is held back with Reirin’s frail body. The story centers around the villainess, who tries to turn her life around by taking over Reirin’s body and dealing with unexpected challenges within the Maiden Court.

