My Dress-Up Darling Is Tearing Up The Charts With Blu-ray Sales Following Season One

My Dress-Up Darling is a cult favorite within the medium of anime, with the story of cosplay and hilarity recently bringing its first season to a close. While the series can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll and Funimation, it also released recently onto Blu-Ray and has pushed some serious units, proving that physical media is certainly still alive and kicking. While a second season has yet to be confirmed for the rom-com, there are plenty of anime fans crossing their fingers in hopes of Marin and Gojo's return.

The first season of My Dress-Up Darling consists of twelve episodes, though CloverWorks has yet to reveal if the popular series will be returning for a season two in the future. With the manga, created by Shinichi Fukuda, continuing to release new chapters of its manga to this day, there certainly are some stories for future episodes to dive into should it choose to make a comeback. In CloverWorks' future, the studio is set to tackle a major Shonen property, with Spy x Family hitting the airwaves next month.

Following its first week, My Dress-Up Darling sold over ten thousand units of its first season on Blu-Ray, proving that there is still a market for physical media within the realm of anime.

If you're unfamiliar with the story of My Dress-Up Darling, Funimation released an official description of the series

"Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi--a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he's gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids--especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa--seem like they live in a completely different world. That all changes one day, when she shares an unexpected secret with him, and their completely different worlds collide."

