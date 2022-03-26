My Dress-Up Darling Shares New Art for Season Finale

My Dress-Up Darling has brought its debut anime season to an end, and the staff behind the series has shared some fun new art to celebrate the season finale! Shinichi Fukuda’s original manga series had its fair share of fans leading into the anime’s debut, but now it’s an entirely different story. Making its premiere along some major heavy hitters in the Winter 2022 anime schedule, My Dress-Up Darling managed to make some major waves among fans despite all of that competition. Offering a different kind of romantic comedy, the debut season of the series has now come to an end.

Fans had watched My Dress-Up Darling‘s central duo of Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo growing closer to one another over the course of the anime’s run. Marin wanted to accomplish her dream of cosplaying her favorite characters, and in doing so has opened up Wakana to a whole new kind of world. This is evident through the special art for the anime’s season finale that sees Wakana interact with not only all of Marin’s cosplay makeovers, but every unique character and person they have met over the course of the journey too. You can check it out below:

There has yet to be a second season announced as of this writing, so there’s still time to catch up if you wanted to go back and check out the entire first season run. You can now find My Dress-Up Darling streaming with Crunchyroll and Funimation in both Japanese and English dubbed audio. They officially describe the anime as such:

“Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi–a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he’s gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids–especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa–seem like they live in a completely different world. That all changes one day, when she shares an unexpected secret with him, and their completely different worlds collide.”

What do you think? What did you think of My Dress-Up Darling's first season? What were some of your favorite moments? Would you be interested in a second season?