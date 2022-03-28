My Dress-Up Darling’s Marin Voice Actress Reveals Her Own Cosplay of Shizuku-tan

The voice actress behind My Dress-Up Darling‘s Marin Kitagawa has revealed her own cosplay of Marin’s take on Shizuku-tan seen in the anime! Shinichi Fukuda’s original manga series had made its official anime adaptation debut as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule, and had quickly gotten the attention of fans thanks to the draw of its main heroine, Marin Kitagawa. Introduced to fans with the dream of becoming a cosplayer, she wanted to bring life to her favorite character (who she had nicknamed “Shizuku-tan”) that was actually from an erotic visual novel that she had played a ton.

This strive to bring her favorite character from a wild game to life is what fan fell in love with, and much of the anime’s success is due to how Marin herself was brought to life in the anime. It’s a huge moment in the series when she actually gets to wear her Shizuku-tan cosplay for a public event, and now voice actress Hina Suguta (who has only provided voices for a few anime characters so far) has honored the anime’s finale by bringing her own take on Shizuku-tan cosplay to life with fans on Twitter! You can check out Marin’s voice actress’ own cosplay below:

The debut anime adaptation for My Dress-Up Darling has unfortunately come to an end, and there has yet to be any word on whether or not it will continue with a second season. There’s a strong chance it will continue someday given the anime’s success leading to better sales of the original manga (and the adaptation being a hit with the creator themselves), but if you wanted to check out My Dress-Up Darling’s anime run, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll and Funimation in both Japanese and English dubbed audio.

They officially describe the anime as such, “Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi–a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he’s gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids–especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa–seem like they live in a completely different world. That all changes one day, when she shares an unexpected secret with him, and their completely different worlds collide.”

