My Dress-Up Darling’s Anime Success Pushes Manga to New Milestone

My Dress-Up Darling’s original manga release has reached a whole new milestone thanks to the success of the anime adaptation’s debut! Shinichi Fukuda’s original Young Gangan manga series has been successful in its own right since it first made its launch back in 2018, but the franchise has reached a whole new level of recognition and success thanks to fans flocking to the anime adaptation that premiered as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule. With its main characters immediately catching fans’ attention during the busy season, it seems fans are flocking to the manga just as much as well.

Aniplex has announced that My Dress-Up Darling’s manga has now reached 4.5 million copies in Japan. This is a one million copy increase thanks to the increased demand following the anime adaptation’s premiere, and while these are far from hard sales numbers (and are simply a reflection of just how many copies are floating around in the market), it’s a great sign that the series has taken off in the ways that fans had expected. Given that the series is only a few weeks into its cour, it’s also a sign of what’s to come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s not hard to see why My Dress-Up Darling‘s anime has been such a success as you probably have spotted fan art or cosplay for the series’ main heroine, Marin Kitagawa, floating around out there as she’s quickly become the standout favorite of the season. It’s an impressive debut too considering there are also some major heavy hitters running like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Attack on Titan. There’s usually one major romantic comedy that takes over each season, however, and this time My Dress-Up Darling has taken the crown.

If you wanted to check out the anime’s run so far, My Dress-Up Darling is now streaming with Crunchyroll and Funimation (where you can also find the English dubbed release). They officially describe the anime as such, “Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi–a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he’s gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids–especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa–seem like they live in a completely different world. That all changes one day, when she shares an unexpected secret with him, and their completely different worlds collide.”

But what do you think? How do you feel about My Dress-Up Darling this season? Where does it rank among your favorite shows of the Winter 2022 schedule? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via ANN