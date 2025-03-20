Netflix’s My Happy Marriage Season 2 Shares Disappointing Update

After its successful debut in 2024, Netflix’s My Happy Marriage returned with Season 2 as part of the Winter 2025 line-up. The story takes place in a fictitious historical time period reminiscent of Japan’s Meiji and Taisho eras. Families with extraordinary abilities are granted noble titles in exchange for protecting the kingdom from the grotesqueries. The Saimori family is one such bloodline taking pride in producing gift-users through generations. However, when the eldest daughter of the current head, Miyo Saimori, shows no signs of having any special ability, he starts to ignore her. The story focuses on her growth as she is forced to move in with Kiyoka Kudou, the head of a powerful noble family, as his fiancee.

The official X account of Netflix Anime shares, “Notice of Episode Delay We regret to inform you that episode 12 of My Happy Marriage Season 2 has been postponed due to production delays. We apologize for the delay and will announce the streaming schedule as soon as it is confirmed.” While unofficial sources claim that the upcoming episode will be released on March 31st, 2025, Netflix has yet to confirm it. The series only has two episodes left before its grand finale as fans are patiently awaiting updates regarding the streaming schedule.

Notice of Episode Delay



We regret to inform that episode 12 of My Happy Marriage Season 2 has been postponed due to production delays.



We apologize for the delay and will announce the streaming schedule as soon as it is confirmed. — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) March 20, 2025

What Happens in My Happy Marriage Season 2?

The second season focuses on Miyo’s struggles as she comes to terms with her identity as a Usuba and the Dream Sight Maiden. With the support of those around her, she gradually learns to have more control over her powers. However, her relationship with Kiyoka is put to the test as the couple finds themselves in the middle of politics and power struggles. The season begins with Miyo meeting Kiyoka’s parents as she tries hard to win the favor of his mother.

Initially, Kiyoka’s mother is extremely hostile towards Miyo but her heart gradually softens when she realizes Miyo deeply cares about her son and is able to help him instead of being a burden. The story then takes a major turn with the appearance of Usui, the main antagonist of the season. He is targeting Miyo for her powers and shares a history with her mother. Amidst the chaos, Miyo is completely heartbroken after Kiyoka is falsely accused of a serious crime. He confesses his feelings to Miyo before being taken away, leaving her with regret over not conveying her feelings sooner.

In the latest episode, Kiyoka accuses Arata of betraying him while the latter confirms his loyalty only lies to the Usuba family. Meanwhile, Miyo enlists help from the Special Anti-Grotesquerie Unit and Tadakiyo along with Kiyo. Their efforts pay off as Miyo is finally able to reunite with Kiyoka. The episode ends with Miyo and Kiyoka confronting Usui and Arata, standing side-by-side. The real battle against the Gifted Communion will begin in Episode 12 as the couple and their allies attempt to put an end to the villains’ schemes.

