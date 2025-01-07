My Happy Marriage Season 2 Kicks Off With a Dark Revelation

My Happy Marriage is one of the most popular shojo anime series based on Akumi Agitogi’s light novel of the same name. The anime debuted in July 2023 and instantly became a fan favorite with its gorgeous animation, captivating story, and intriguing characters. The series returns with a second season this Winter 2025 and things are off to a rocky start. The first season ended with Miyo using her ability, Dream Sight to save Kiyoka Kudo, who is in an unconscious state. She’s the only hope of saving him, but she must overcome her past before she can save her fiance. The season ends on a cheerful note as Miyo and Kiyoka are unaware of the horror awaiting them.

Before the second season, Netflix released an OVA episode where Prince Takaihito explains the truth behind the Usuba’s downfall. He is utterly ashamed of his father, the emperor’s heinous actions, and the fact that the latter can’t use his powers anymore. Takaihito doesn’t hide anything from Miyo and even apologizes for his father’s actions. The story continues in Season 2 where he announces a calamity approaching Miyo and Kiyoka’s lives. Unlike the first season, My Happy Marriage Season 2 is expected to be darker as the couple will face new enemies and deal with societal pressures.

My Happy Marriage Season 2 Reveals an Approaching Calamity

Season 2 Episode 1 ends with Prince Takaihito inviting Arata Usuba, the new Usuba Family head, for a meeting. They are working to bring the Usuba Family back to its former glory. Arata informs Takaihito that the house rules have been abolished and everyone is working to build a new future. While Takaihito feels relieved, that’s not the reason he asked for a meeting. He warns Arata that the future the Usuba Family is working so hard hasn’t been stabilized. The capital will be stained by the blood of the Usuba as a calamity approaches them.

The future depends on Miyo, the Dream Sight maiden, and the people who support her. Even Takaihito doesn’t know what will happen except for the fact that only Miyo can save the future. Arata, who feels grateful towards Takaihito, is willing to do anything the prince asks of him. Takaihito’s ability of Divine Revelation has been passed down in the Imperial Family, which allows him to perceive the future. The members of the Imperial Family with this gift get an advanced warning about disasters that would befall the nation. Hence, they formulate a strategy to avoid that tragic future at any cost.

Takaihito only needs to close his eyes to trigger this ability and scenes from the future will appear in his mind. He can also hear the voices of those people. When talking about the future, an image of several angry people with red eyes and ready to fight appears in Takaihito’s mind. They are carrying wooden sticks and seem to be targeting someone. The calamity Takaihito speaks of might be even worse than he sees in the vision. Hence, he and the Usuba Family must prepare in advance to stop that terrible vision from becoming a reality in My Happy Marriage Season 2.