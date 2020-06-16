My Hero Academia Nerfs Izuku's Latest Full Cowling Boost

✖

My Hero Academia fans had all sorts of guesses as to how Izuku would use One For All, but few ever predicted Full Cowling. The form allows Izuku to spread the Quirk around his body evenly to prevent injuries, and he is able to use a decent fraction of One For All now. But thanks to the manga, one of the hero's recent boosts has been nerfed out of nowhere.

The whole ordeal came to light when chapter 275 of My Hero Academia went live. The update checked in on Izuku and Bakugo as they continue to distract Shigaraki from fleeing civilians. The powered-up villain is determined to get One For All, and you cannot blame him for being covetous after seeing Izuku use Full Cowling 45% earlier.

As it turns out, Izuku is not able to use that Full Cowling percentage all the time. Bakugo confirms as much as he's trailing Shigaraki when he tells readers Izuku has powered up the form but only to 30% so far.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

"Stupid Deku can consistently use Full Cowling at 30 percent now. To keep it from wrecking his body, he only draws on 45 percent at the moment of impact," Bakugo reveals.

Of course, this progress is still impressive, and My Hero Academia fans are happy to see Izuku making headway with his Quirk. The same cannot be said for Bakugo as he's not pleased by how far Izuku has come. The headstrong hero is determined to be better than Izuku, so you can imagine how difficult things will be between the pair when Full Cowling 45% becomes an everyday thing.

Did you fall for the manga's earlier Full Cowling tease? When do you think Izuku will reach 45% for real? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.