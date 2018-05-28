Anime

The ‘My Hero Academia’ Fandom Is Loving Aizawa’s Makeover

My Hero Academia fans have been through an intense time during the third season so far, but before […]

By

My Hero Academia fans have been through an intense time during the third season so far, but before the series fully dives into its next arc, Hideout Raid, there was time for some characters to get brand new look.

While Midoriya, Todoroki, Yaoyorozu, Kirishima, and Iida’s makeovers were played for laughs as they made their way to Kamino Ward, fans were reminded that there was no time for leisure as Shota Aizawa, the pro-hero Eraserhead, was speaking at a press conference.

Aizawa takes on a professional and clean look (which is completely different from his usual disheveled self) in order to apologize about the incident with Mr. Principal and Vlad King, but reporters continue to question whether or not they are capable.

Midoriya and the others quickly realize that people are starting to lose faith in heroes, and fans see that it’s exactly what the villains want. What the villains did not expect, however, is how much fans were going to love Aizawa’s clean faced look.

While Aizawa was already the object of affection more many fans already for his look, and personality, this clean-cut makeover has definitely made more fans take notice. Read on to see what everyone is saying about Aizawa’s new look and let us know what you think in the comments!

