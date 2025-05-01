Naruto Reveals Major Streaming Surprise

Anime fans are counting down the days until we see the story of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations return to the small screen. Thanks to Studio Pierrot taking a far more measured approach to its anime, the Hidden Leaf Village has been sitting on the sidelines as the production house works on Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Luckily, the Seventh Hokage still has some streaming tricks up his sleeve. In a major new announcement, Hulu has confirmed that it is housing a major entry in Naruto Uzumaki’s life and fans will be able to decide what iteration of the sequel series they can view.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hulu has announced that not only does it now house the entirety of Naruto: Shippuden, but the English Dub is also available to watch on the streaming service for the anime fans that prefer this iteration. Shippuden, the sequel series to the original Naruto that featured Naruto and his fellow young Konoha residents as teenagers, held five hundred episodes to its name. While the show would eventually end, leaving the door open for Naruto’s son Boruto to take the reins as the new anime protagonist, Shippuden left its mark on the anime world and many battles are still referenced as some of anime’s best.

Believe it, Naruto fans! 🥷🌀🦊 The complete English dub of Naruto Shippuden is now available on Hulu. You can add Naruto Shippuden and Naruto to My Stuff (https://t.co/9u53ZVnKcS) to binge the full story anytime! — Hulu Support (@hulu_support) May 1, 2025

Get to bingeing ❗ All 500 Naruto Shippuden English dub episodes are now streaming on @hulu pic.twitter.com/HsFUfke3S6 — VIZ Media (@VIZMedia) May 1, 2025

Boruto’s Sequel Series

Studio Pierrot

While Boruto: Naruto Next Generations carried the torch following the conclusion of Naruto: Shippuden, but currently, the series has dove headfirst into a sequel series of its own, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. While the Blue Vortex has yet to be animated, the manga has been throwing some major curveballs into the ninja world and those who inhabit it. Without diving too deeply into spoiler territory, new villains and new changes to current protagonists are coming in fast and furious.

Studio Pierrot might have confirmed that “Boruto: Part 2” is in the works, though this doesn’t mean the production house is immediately getting into the Two Blue Vortex game. There are still some big events from Naruto Next Generations that have yet to be adapted to the small screen and things would never be the same for the son of the Seventh Hokage as a result. Creator Masashi Kishimoto returned to the series as its writer and with his comeback, the playing field has been radically altered.

Hulu’s Anime Territory

Naruto as a series can be found on quite a few streaming services, thanks to its huge status within the anime world. As the anime streaming wars keep heating up, Hulu has been housing some exclusive series on its platform. So far, these include heavyweights such as Code Geass: Roze of The Recapture, Undead Unluck, Tokyo Revengers, Medalist, Go! Go! Loser Ranger!, and more.

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to future developments focused on the Hidden Leaf Village? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on all things Naruto and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.