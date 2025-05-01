One Piece Teases a Huge Reunion on the Horizon

One Piece’s anime is now focusing on Kuma, a former Warlord who was transformed into a Pacifista and turned into a slave by the Celestial Dragons. Kuma is from a special bloodline, which will be revealed later in this arc. Although he was introduced as the Straw Hats’ enemy in the Thriller Bark and the Sabaody Archipelago Arcs, he was revealed to be an ally. Kuma risked everything to safeguard the Thousand Sunny during the two years the Straw Hats were training on different islands. We also find out he sent the crew members away to save them. Not only that, but each island was carefully chosen where he knew that the particular Straw Hat would be able to grow stronger.

He became a slave right after that incident. Although the Revolutionary Army rescued him from Mariejois during the Reverie, Kuma went back there despite having his consciousness erased. Having turned into Pacifista, Kuma shouldn’t be capable of acting independently. The Egghead Incident Arc reveals he climbed the Red Line by hand just to reach Mariejois, proving how desperate he is to find someone. The Red Line is approximately 10 km tall, so one can imagine the effort it took him. As soon as he arrived there, the guards started attacking him, and even Akainu tried to stop him.

Toei Animation

One Piece Is Setting Up a Reunion Between Kuma and Bonney

In One Piece Episode 1126, Kuma is searching for someone in Mariejois before Akainu attempts to stop him. Akainu has complex feelings regarding the matter, and he just wishes that Kuma stays put since he’s already a Pacifista. However, he knows it’s best to destroy him completely since they are unable to control him. Luckily, while Kuma suffers several injuries, he runs away. On the other hand, Akainu encounters his meeting with Bonney in a brief flashback.

In a burning island located in the New World, he meets Bonney, who refuses to believe her father volunteered to become a living weapon for the World Government. During the Reverie Incident, when the Revolutionary Army invaded Mariejois, Bonney also made her way into the Holy Land. She burst into tears after Kuma was treated terribly by the Celestial Dragons. For a long time, she’s been trying to locate and save him. In fact, the very reason she even arrived on Egghead is to find Vegapunk and know what happened to her father.

The anime has already teased Kuma’s backstory through his memories that Vegapunk extracted from him before the transition. A mere glimpse is enough to say the truth may be a bit too tragic for Bonney to handle. However, she’s determined to get to the bottom of this. As both father and daughter keep fighting their enemies to reunite, we may see them together sooner than we realize. The Egghead Incident Arc will also delve deeper into Kuma’s backstory in the middle of the battle. For now, Bonney is currently fighting the Marines who have come to kill Vegapunk and capture the pirates on the island.