‘My Hero Academia’ Teases Piece of Eraserhead’s Past

My Hero Academia‘s Joint Training arc has revealed more about One For All, as well as teased quite a few things about Midoriya’s future. But it’s also seen more growth for other characters such as Shinso, and as a result, showed off a much more tender side of Eraserhead.

The latest couple of chapters have gone one step further and teased a previously unknown part of Aizawa’s past, the mysterious Shirakumo, who may be getting explored later in the manga.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shirakumo was most likely first alluded to in Chapter 216 of the manga in which Aizawa tries to help Shinso get over the fact that he believed he was acting selfishly. Using it as a teachable moment, Aizawa tells him that acting simply to help save others is only part of the job. He says that Shinso will never protect anyone without first finding strength he needs in himself, and in this panel there’s a small flashback to a younger Present Mic next to a mysterious flame headed individual.

There’s a good chance that this is the Shirakumo, as Present Mic is the one who mentions him in the latest chapter of the series. In 217, Mic speaks with Aizawa after they decide to officially bring Shinso into the hero course. Mic says Shinso reminds him of Aizawa back in the day, and asks whether or not Aizawa sees himself there as well. Right after, he asks “or is this about Shirakumo?” before Aizawa shuts him down.

The latest arc has seen a surprising focus on Aizawa as he’s begun training Shinso to potentially join the hero course, and this is just a natural progression of the character who’s been revealing a softer side to him throughout the series so far. But this is the first time Shirakumo has been mentioned, and fans may see his fate soon enough.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!