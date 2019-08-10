This My Hero Academia Cosplay Puts Cool Gendebent Spin on Eraser Head, Present Mic

My Hero Academia is packed to the brim with tons of cool character designs, and this is doubly true for each character’s full hero persona. The addition of a hero persona takes a standard character in the series, and amplifies them to another level by giving them a larger than life image to fill in. This clash of personalities is perfectly reflected between Eraserhead and Present Mic as the two of them took very different routes in their pro hero lives.

One’s cool and collected and the other is loud and boisterous, and this dynamic was awesomely captured by the cool cosplay duo of @oextremelunatics (who you can find on Instagram here), who put a genderbent spin on the two pro heroes.

My Hero Academia is a particularly popular choice for fans when it comes to genderbent cosplay as artists have put unique spins on characters like Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki, Eijiro Kirishima, All Might, and even newer heroes like Mirio Togata. This take on Present Mic and Eraserhead is just as impressive as this cosplay duo captures the dynamic between the two heroes’ clashing personalities.

The two were friends during their time at U.A. Academy, so Present Mic knows a much different side of Aizawa than Aizawa has revealed in the series thus far. This comes through with their powers and outfits as the more reserved Aizawa takes on darker blacks with less gear a Eraserhead than Hizashi Yamada does for his Present Mic. Present Mic’s booming quirk pushes him out into the spotlight (almost literally as commentator), and the boombox on his neck implies that he’ll always be wilder than Aizawa.

Even genderbent, the two’s designs and personalities are so strong that their hilariously clashing dynamic comes through perfectly! Fans will be seeing more of these duo when the anime returns for its fourth season this October.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.