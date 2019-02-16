‘My Hero Academia’ Gets Cute With One Eraserhead Moment

My Hero Academia‘s Joint Training arc has shown off another side of Aizawa as the Pro Hero has been training Shinso on the side in order to prep him for a possible transfer into the Hero Course officially.

Eraserhead’s training has been seen in short spurts throughout the arc, but the latest example of his new relationship with Shinso has shown off an adorable, softer side to him as he comforts Shinso’s worries about being a hero.

Before the joint training exercise between Class 1-A and 1-B began, Shinso was added to the exercise. Aizawa already seemed to show a connection with the hopeful hero as he’s been training him how to use a binding cloth to make up for his lack of a fighting Quirk. Chapter 216, Shinso reveals that he knows his participation in the exercise was a test over his transfer into the hero course.

But he was down on himself after his group lost to Midoriya’s and when talking about saving Midoriya from his berserking quirk during the match, Shinso admitted that he only did it to fight Midoriya again. Rather than wanting to save Midoriya, Shinso was ashamed that he was acting out of his own self interest. It’s then that Aizawa walks over to him and “chokes” Shinso with his binding cloth. He says that no one was asking for any more than Shinso’s self-interest.

Aizawa further comforts Shinso by saying that the others have been training for months to become heroes that save people, so he didn’t expect Shinso to share that selfless ideology right off the bat. Explaining that saving people takes more than just the desire to do so, Aizawa says that Shinso will never protect anyone until he finds “whatever strength” he needs to for himself. From here, it’s confirmed that Shinso’s actions have earned him a spot in the Hero Course. And while it’s not confirmed which class he will be a part of, fans are definitely hoping Shinso comes to 1-A so they can see more of this more open side of Aizawa.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

