‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals How Powerful All For One Is

All For One finally made his grand debut on My Hero Academia, and the wait was well worth it as the villain quickly cemented himself as one of the most fearsome presences in the entire series.

Not only did he exude a nonchalant confidence, the latest episode demonstrated just how powerful All For One is as he was able to keep up (and sometimes overcome) All Might’s impressive strength.

After making a huge debut where an explosion of his nearly killed every pro-hero at the Nomu factory (and dealing Best Jeanist a fatal blow), he stood up to All Might’s power with an unyielding confidence. It’s revealed that his All For One quirk is the culmination of many quirks to create new abilities.

Not only does one of his abilities force others to use their quirks even when unconscious, All For One toys with All Might by combining quirks together. He creates a “Smash” like wind attack by combining muscle and augmentation quirks, he has a warp ability, and even without his quirks he seems strong enough to take All Might’s full strength punches.

In fact, All For One essentially succeeds at the end of the episode do to his strength as he’s able to get Shigaraki and the other villains away safely while still battling at full strength for All Might. Even after he’s seemingly defeated at episode’s end, he still has enough strength to taunt. It’s not over by any means, and that unwavering drive is what makes him stronger and more imposing above all else.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan, but will hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018. The film is expecting to hits U.S. theaters this Fall. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.