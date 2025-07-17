Samurai Jack’s Creator Reveals First Trailer For Crude New Animated Movie

Play video

Genndy Tartakovsky has earned has place as a legend within the animation world. Creating classics such as Samurai Jack, Dexter’s Laboratory, and Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, the animator is currently working with his team on the highly anticipated third season of Adult Swim’s Primal. Before we see the series that gave us Spear and Fang make its comeback, animation enthusiasts should prepare for Tartakovsky’s wild new adventure on Netflix. Fixed is arriving on the streaming service later this summer and the first trailer for the very R-rated affair

Fixed has had quite the history in making its way to the screen, as the animated film was initially “shelved” by Warner Bros. Luckily, Tartakovsky’s latest film was given new life thanks to Netflix deciding to host the crude comedy and has been set to hit the platform on August 13th this summer. Alongside the new trailer, Netflix has dropped a new synopsis for this canine-focused adventures that reads as such, “From visionary director Genndy Tartakovsky comes “Fixed,” an adult animated comedy about Bull, an average, all-around good dog who discovers he’s going to be neutered in the morning! As the gravity of this life-altering event sets in, Bull realizes he needs one last adventure with his pack of best friends as these are the last 24 hours with his balls! What could go wrong…?”

Fixed Is Saved

Genndy Tartakovsky’s R-rated animated film was only saved by Netflix in April of this year, making for quite the turnaround time in bringing Fixed to its library. Alongside the acquisition news, Genndy stated that he understood the WB’s initial decision in passing off the baton for the film, “The movie is kind of a unicorn. It’s very specific – it’s 2D, it’s rated R, it’s original, all of those things that nobody wants in the industry nowadays.”

Despite the hardships of seeing Fixed hit the light of the day, Tartakovsky was ultimately thrilled with how everything ended up, “I think it’s a great opportunity and they’re the biggest with content and with viewers. For this little movie to then be on the biggest stage is fantastic. I think it could be a water cooler movie. And hopefully it would grow and open up the opportunity to do more and different material, perhaps R-rated animated films. I have a lot of high hopes and big dreams and aspirations for success, but I’m just happy it’s coming out.”

Of course, Tartakovsky fans know that Fixed is hardly the final project that Genndy and his team are working on. The third season of Adult Swim’s Primal is still in the works and is set to be released early next year, 2026, though a specific release date has yet to be revealed. Thanks to Spear dying in the previous season finale, the creator of the brutal series is looking to explore a more anthology-style for Primal, leaving many fans to wonder what stories will be explored.

