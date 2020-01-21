My Hero Academia Reveals Stunning New Reason All Might Chose Izuku to Succeed Him

My Hero Academia had a busy weekend with its anime, but things are about to smooth out for the show. Season four will enter a lighter arc before long, leaving some fans eager for the next dark story. The manga saw this need coming from a mile away, and it has budgeting accordingly. After all, some dark stuff is about to go down in the manga, and All Might kicked things off with a shadowy reveal.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out a new chapter, and it was there fans caught up with All Might. The retired hero is still leading Izuku, and despite feeling more and more useless, All Might has never been more vital. The hero is the strongest tie Izuku has to One For All’s history,and All Might shared a stunning fact about the quirk.

As it turns out, Izuku was the perfect choice for the quirk not just because of his heart. It turns out most of the inheritors of All For One were simply incubators chosen not because they were extraordinary but because they were average.

“All For One was obsessed with One For All. It was an age when evil wielded a degree of power that’s hard for us to imagine nowadays. All For One went around crushing the strong because there was nobody who could defy his sheer malice and control,” All Might said after Bakugo noted how plain the inheritors of One For All are.

“Writhing in that hell scape, as they lay down to die, the past users made sure the power would reach the future. They weren’t really chosen ones. Through all those battles, all they could do was receive the quirk and entrust it to another.”

As it turns out, the inheritors of One For All had to do what they could to gain power. They were often cut down in battle, forcing them to pick an inheritor on the fly, and they went with weaker choices to ensure All For One would not target them. Izuku was one such person when All Might transferred his power, but the boy was also chosen specifically. And as fans can see, Izuku was clearly the right choice for All Might to have gone with.

