‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Hilarious New Fact About All Might

My Hero Academia is less than 200 chapters, but fans of the manga like to think they know everything about its stars. Izuku Midoriya still has much to learn, but heroes like All Might and Eraserhead have shown off much of their true selves. However, it seems All Might still has a few secrets up his sleeves.

You know, like the fact he once dabbled with support items.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Weekly Shonen Jump released the latest chapter of My Hero Academia. The chapter caught up with Izuku as the boy trained in secret with All Might, but the pair were interrupted when a rogue ball comes hurdling their way. All Might stops the projectile, and Hatsume from the school’s support group comes by to pick up her tool. The ball happens to be a support item she’s testing, and All Might tells Izuku about his own history with the sector after the girl goes back to training.

“I see… That reminds me, I also tried support items at one point in time,” All Might admits to the utter shock of Izuku.

“But even equipment that accommodated only 20-30% of power was too bulky,” the hero continued. “It might be beneficial for mid-to-long-rang fighters, but for close-range fighters like me, it would quickly break and become useless. In the end, I chose not to use anything and fight with this body alone!”

The revelation may seem like an aside, but a note from All Might does turn the idea back to a plot point. The older hero tells Izuku support items are a great idea as long as heroes do not rely on them too much.

“Heroes who can’t showcase their power if they lose their support items… I’ve seen too many of them in my lifetime.”

Of course, readers should think of Aoyama after All Might’s last quote. The boy is a classmate of Izuku’s who can shoot a powerful laser out of his navel, but he can only do so with the aid of a support belt. The foreboding warning given by All Might paired with Aoyama’s questionable actions as of late have got fans curious. And, if their theories say anything, it is that readers should pay real close attention to the boy moving forward.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Are you excited for this new season? Have you caught up on all things My Hero Academia? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!