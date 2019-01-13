‘My Hero Academia: All Might Rising’ Special Shares First Teaser

My Hero Academia will return to TV this year with a new season, but that isn’t all the show has in store for fans. After all, All Might is set to get his very own special this spring, and a first-look at the OVA has just gone live.

So, if you think you can keep your tears at bay, then it is time you took your test. All Might is on his way, and it seems his origin story is about to wreck fans.

Over on Twitter, a Blu-ray trailer for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes gave fans their first look at the special. The movie made waves upon its release last summer, and its home video will be a must-have for fans. The Blu-ray will include a special OVA adapting the All Might Rising one-shot made especially for the movie, and it sounds painful already.

As you can see above, the new trailer ends with a peak at the OVA. It begins with a close shot of All Might who looks younger than ever before. Distressed, the hero-in-training can be heard calling out to his mentor as he is pulled away. The scene switches to Nana Shimura, an earlier inheritor of One For All. The heroine is seen pointing at All Might, telling him that it is his turn now. The clip then fades to black as All For One makes an ominous appearance, leaving fans to rightfully fear the fate in store for Nana and her protege.

For those desperate to check out this OVA, it is slated to drop sooner rather than later. My Hero Academia: Two Heroes will hit home video in Japan on February 13, so fans are sure clips of the special will go live then. The film will then be released on Blu-ray and DVD in North America later on in 2019.

So, are you going to be checking out this special when it drops?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.